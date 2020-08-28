Taiwan Paves Way For Free Trade Deal With US By Easing Restrictions

Taiwan laid the foundation for a free trade deal with the United States on August 28 as it announced easing off restrictions on beef and pork from the United States. This development came when Taiwan is hoping to strengthen its ties with Washington amid growing tensions with China. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has recently stepped up its threats to use force to annex it if it deems necessary.

Read: US Envoy Joins Taiwan President At Military Memorial

Taiwan improves ties with the United States

Reports suggest that Taiwan had paved its way for a free trade agreement with the United States. However, Washington complained about barriers to access for US pork and beef. Taiwan gave an explanation saying they had taken this step due to health reasons with concerns over mad cow disease. President Tsai Ing-wen reportedly said that the government had planned to allow the import of US pork which contains ractopamine. She further said that the decision was taken in respect with the country's overall interests and the goals of the nation’s strategic development. Talking about Taiwan’s relationship with the US, she said, the US is an "extremely important" trade partner for Taiwan and the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming US presidential election.

Read: Shinzo Abe Resigns: British PM, Taiwan President Laud His Successful, Positive Stewardship

China has protested recent moves by the U.S. to boost government and military contacts with Taiwan by staging war games. Beijing's Defense Ministry was quoted saying, “necessary move responding to the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and were meant to safeguard national sovereignty”. According to the reports, Taiwan and US’ trade last year was worth $85.5 billion. Out of which the United States was running a $23.1 billion deficit. Taiwan was the United States` 14th biggest export market in the year 2019.

Read: Taiwan President Opens New F-16 Maintenance Centre

Also Read: China Stooge Throws Hissy Fit; Warmongers As US-Taiwan Posture Aggressively Off Its Shores

(Image Credits: AP)