China Stooge Throws Hissy Fit; Warmongers As US-Taiwan Posture Aggressively Off Its Shores

As Taiwan develops stronger ties with the United States and postures against PLA's growing belligerence and military might across the Taiwan Strait, a restless Beijing has now threatened war against the nations for challenging its ‘One-China policy’. Referring to escalating tensions due to 'reckless' military drills in both Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, Beijing’s mouthpiece Global Times' Editor said there are ‘growing concerns’ over the risk of military conflict between the nations.

Taiwan hits back at China

The threat comes a day after Taiwan’s Defence Ministry took to its anti-aircraft, anti-tank and vessel missiles combat in mock invasion drills in the Taiwan Strait. On August 22, Taiwanese fighter aircraft flew across the de facto “median line”, issuing warnings to China not to underestimate the island’s defence capabilities in cross-Strait military exercises.

"The most egotistical country can thoughtlessly provoke a war and the most ignorant government can be caught in the flames of war,” Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said in a statement. “Repeated provocation by China's People's Liberation Army will no longer work,” the ministry added.

In the drill, Taiwan’s military fired ballistic missiles from assault helicopters and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea and the island’s shore. Tanks and missile trucks fired from land during the large-scale military drill throughout the island.

US backs Taiwan, crushes claims over the South China Sea

Taiwan’s armed forces drill came as People’s Republic expanded its military activity surrounding the island in the disputed South China Sea.

As Taiwan showcased its military might against the rival nation, the United States Navy aircraft carrier conducted maritime exercises in the South China Sea to crush the country’s claim over the international waters. The exercise was conducted by the US from its legitimate military base in the Philippines.

While China cries foul, several tiny nations in the region like Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam have called out the country for its 'false' territorial claims accusing China of expanding its territories by building artificial islands in the region.

