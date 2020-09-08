Taiwan President Urges Alliance Against 'aggressive Actions', Eyeing China's Developments

As the relations between Taiwan and Chian continue to deteriorate, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for a greater alliance of democracies across the globe on September 8 to defend the “aggressive actions” and protect the freedom indirectly hinting at the threatening developments by China in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. While speaking at the forum in Taipei attended by top Taiwanese security officials and senior Western diplomats, Tsai said that Taiwan is currently at the forefront of protecting democracy from “authoritarian aggression”.

Taiwanese President’s remarks came as China continues to regard the island nation as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has even ramped up its military activities around the nation along with Easy and South China Seas. While Taiwan has showcased its commitment of boosting its own defensive capability and Tsai urged maintaining regional peace and security with collaborative efforts.

During her address, Taiwan President said that the rapid militarization of the South China Sea, increase as well as frequent “grey-zone tactics” in the Taiwan Strait and East China Sea, along with “coercive diplomacy” being used against the nations are “destabilising” the Indo-pacific region. Therefore, she added that it was time for “like-minded countries” to unite in the region for not only discussing a framework but generating a sustained way to “maintain a strategic order” deterring the “unilateral aggressive actions.”

Glad to join so many accomplished experts & like-minded friends from around the world at the @INDSRTW Ketagalan Forum 2020 to share insights about international security, public health & trade, and the steps we have taken to safeguard #Taiwan & the region. https://t.co/sw6NkpsgjK pic.twitter.com/vYiQkJEZRc — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) September 8, 2020

Read - Czech President Seeks Toning Down Of Tensions With China Over Senate's Trip To Taiwan

Read - Czech Republic And Taiwan Deepen Bilateral Ties, Announce New Areas Of Cooperation

China-Taiwan tensions

The tensions between both nations have been soaring with most recently Taiwan denouncing Beijing's “vulgar threats” to Czech Senate Speaker who visited Taiwan ignoring Asian superpowers' threats. China has already made it evident that for its government, Taiwan is a breakaway province and has even indicated the willingness to use force to recapture it.

Read - Czech, Taiwan, US Officials Speak At Joint Taipei Forum

However, Taiwan has reiterated that it is an independent nation and has even removed the Republic of China from its official passport. The so-called breakaway province of China has grown stronger over the years with constant backing from the United States. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration has not left a single opportunity to get back at China since the COVID-19 pandemic originated in December 2019 from a province in the Asian superpower.

Read - Taiwan Unveils New Passport Asserting Independent Identity, Removes 'Republic Of China'

Read - Taiwan Denies Reports Of Shooting Down Chinese Fighter Jet, Condemns 'false Information'

(With agency inputs)