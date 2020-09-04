Taiwan Denies Reports Of Shooting Down Chinese Fighter Jet, Condemns 'false Information'

Taiwan has categorically refuted all social media reports about the Taiwanese Defense Army shooting down a fighter aircraft apparently belonging to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after it breached the airspace on September 4. Calling it "completely untrue" and "false information", the authorities have dismissed the credibility of social media accounts who flooded the internet with images and videos showing a jet burning with some people surrounding the scene.

While the social media buzz specifically stated that the jet shot down was Chinese SU KAI 35 fighter aircraft leaving the pilot seriously injured, Taiwan Ministry of Defense released an official statement saying that the air force "strongly condemns such malicious acts" of creating and disseminating false news. The video had gone viral on Twitter even in the absence of official confirmation by either side.

Taiwan Ministry of Defense said, "In response to the Internet spread of "Taiwan shot down a CCP SU-35 aircraft?" The Air Force Command solemnly refuted this (4) day that this is false information, and completely untrue. The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false and false information on the Internet in an attempt to confuse the audience."

"The Air Force Command emphasized that in order to maintain airspace security, the headquarters will continue to closely monitor the conditions of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait, and provide correct information in a timely manner to prevent the spread of fake and false news, and to avoid social unrest, and appeals to people to rest assured," it added.

Rumours amid rising China-Taiwan tensions

The tensions between both nations have been soaring with most recently Taiwan denouncing Beijing's “vulgar threats” to Czech Senate Speaker who visited Taiwan ignoring Asian superpowers' threats. China has already made it evident that for its government, Taiwan is a breakaway province and has even indicated the willingness to use force to recapture it.

However, Taiwan has reiterated that it is an independent nation and has even removed the Republic of China from its official passport. The so-called breakaway province of China has grown stronger over the years with constant backing from the United States. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration has not left a single opportunity to get back at China since the COVID-19 pandemic originated in December 2019 from a province in the Asian superpower.

