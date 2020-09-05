Czech Republic And Taiwan Deepen Bilateral Ties, Announce New Areas Of Cooperation

In a bid to step up strong bilateral ties between the Czech Republic and Taiwan, mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation, which include orchestra tours, on Friday, September 4.

As per reports, the announcement marks the end of the Czech delegation's weeklong visit to Taiwan that was highly condemned by China. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je is reported to have said that the has donated 100,800 face masks and will share experiences with the sister city in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

READ: Czech, Taiwan, US Officials Speak At Joint Taipei Forum

READ: Czech Delegation Arrives In Taiwan Defying China's Diplomatic Isolation Tactics

Czech-Taiwan bilateral relations

Czech Senate leader Milos Vystrcil, along with his 80-plus member delegation, visited Taiwan last week; both the countries focussed on discussing a wide range of subjects which include trade, cybersecurity and the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the Czech Senate leader also met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan is planning to start direct flights between Taipei and Prague using its flagship airline, China Airlines.

The visit has added to Taiwan's diplomatic confidence at resisting China's isolation tactics. The high-level delegation was greeted upon their arrival by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at Taoyuan International Airport on August 30.

READ: Taiwan Unveils New Passport Asserting Independent Identity, Removes 'Republic Of China'

China condemned Vystrcil’s visit touting it as “undermining the political foundation of China-Czech relations” and said that the attendants were acting out of “their own interests.” China has repeatedly laid claims on Taiwan as its own sovereign territory and increased diplomatic pressure, leaving the self-governing island a handful of formal allies, mostly in the Pacific, Central America and the Caribbean. Taiwan's rugged democracy and strong defence has led to the international community recognising the island as a sovereign self-governing territory.

Earlier, the US envoy to Taiwan joined President Tsai Ing-wen at military memorial service in a fresh show of warming relations much criticized by China. The attendees, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, observed one minute of silence. Military personnel lit incense at soldiers' graves. With growing Chinese military might across Taiwan Strait, the island's military on August 22 took to anti-aircraft, anti-tank, and vessel missiles combat in mock invasion drills.

(With AP inputs)

READ: Taiwan Denies Reports Of Shooting Down Chinese Fighter Jet, Condemns 'false Information'