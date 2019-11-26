Taiwan Presidential Candidate's Wife Cancels Singapore Campaigning Trip

The Government of Singapore has prohibited any foreign political activities due to which Lee Chia-fen, wife of Taiwan’s Presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu cancelled the political campaign trip to the country. Lee Chia-fen who is part of Taiwan's Kuomintang party, and favours China, was scheduled to visit Singapore to organise a political campaign to gather more support for her husband who is running for the upcoming presidential elections in Taiwan. According to the media in Singapore, there are approximately 50,000 Taiwanese residents in Taiwan, whose voting preference can have a huge impact on the upcoming elections.

However, the Kuomintang announced on November 26, that she has dropped the campaign tour completely which was earlier cancelled considering the concerns of the Singapore Government over threat to the nation’s security. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry, in response to the cancellation of the political campaign, said that no foreign political activities were allowed in Singapore.

READ: Taiwan's Ruling Party Denounces China As 'Enemy Of Democracy'

China has always claimed the territory of Taiwan which is not allowed to engage in any foreign relations, therefore Taiwan and Singapore share no formal bilateral relations that would provide Taiwan's opposition party to hold a political campaign in Singapore. However, on the other hand, Singapore has claimed to share good relations with Taiwan over military assistance. Singapore was served as a site for the landmark meeting which was held between China’s President Xi Jinping and Taiwan’s then-president, Ma Ying-jeou.

READ: Taiwan Probes 2 Executives On Suspicion Of Security Law Breaches

Denounced China as ‘enemy’

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's ruling party reportedly denounced China as an 'enemy of democracy' following recent claims of Chinese interference in Taiwan's politics ahead of upcoming presidential and legislative elections. The allegation was reportedly made by a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia who claims to be a Chinese Spy. However, China claimed that the asylum seeker is a fraud. The chairman of Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party, Cho Jung-Tai told an international media outlet that there needed to be further investigations as at present Taiwan's most ambitious opponents, competitor, is also China.

READ: Ang Lee Says China Boycott Of Taiwan Awards Show A Loss

READ: Won't Tolerate Taiwan Freedom Incidents: China After Carrier Passes Through Taiwan Strait