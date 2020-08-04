Taiwan Provisionally Approves Use Of Dexamethasone For COVID-19 Treatment

Dexamethasone, a steroid proved to be a lifesaving drug for critical patients of COVID-19 on a ventilator has provisionally been approved for use in Taiwan after the country was struck with antiviral drug Remdesivir shortage. Taiwan Centres for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-Hsiang said in a press conference that the country decided to administer dexamethasone as a treatment for COVID-19, however, the procedures were still underway. The announcement comes after the US purchased the global supply of Gilead's COVID-19 medicine remdesivir.

At the end of July, Taiwan had ordered over 2,000 doses of Remdesivir but received only 78 that could treat nearly 54 critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to reports. While the medicine reduced the hospital recovery span amongst the seriously ill patients, the drug dexamethasone was proven to be first to “save lives”. UK researchers claimed that dexamethasone significantly reduced the death rate in seriously ill COVID-19 patients requiring respiratory intervention. Low doses of the cheaply available drug improved the overall survival rates as was found RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVid-19 Therapy) study.

This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support—WHO, Director-General was quoted as saying on its official website.

Often used against inflammation

As per RECOVERY’s research, Dexamethasone is similar to a natural hormone produced by adrenal glands and often used against inflammation. The immune system of a COVID-19 patient goes into overdrive to fight off coronavirus which causes inflammation. The overreaction by the immune system can be fatal, so doctors tested anti-inflammatory drugs on coronavirus patients. Last month, Japan approved the use of the breakthrough drug to save the lives of patients who were either intubated or on oxygen supply. With over 476 cases of the new coronavirus and 7 deaths, Taiwan is looking to treat critical patients with Dexamethasone as the availability of Remdesivir dips to low.

