Lee Teng-hui's Demise: Taiwan's 'father Of Democracy' Passes Away At 97

Former president of Taiwan, Lee Teng-hui has passed away at the age of 97 in the capital. Popularly known as ‘father of democracy’,Teng Hui ruled the country from 1988 to 2000 and has been credited with ending autocratic rule on the island. During his tenure, he tried to cut Taiwan from the Chinese mainland, eventually irking the communist government who considers it as a part of its territory.

According to reports, the former leader died, on July 30, from septic shock and multiple organ failure in the capital after being hospitalised for nearly six months. Sharing the “heartbreaking news” of his demise, Taiwan's president credited him with laying the foundation of democracy built on “pride and ou own identity”.

This is a day of mourning for me & all Taiwanese with the passing of our former President Lee Teng-hui. He laid the foundation for a democracy built on pride & our own identity, & his legacy will guide generations of Taiwanese to face the challenges ahead with courage. — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) July 30, 2020

Read: Taiwan Concerned About Chinese Air Patrols

Read: Taiwan Rejects Visa Of 2 Hong Kong Officials Amid Rising Bilateral Tensions

First democratically elected president

The who thrived on separating Taiwan from china was appointed as the country’s president 1988 after the defeat of his predecessor Chiang Ching-Kuo.In 1996, he won a second term, after being democratically elected in the country's’ first direct presidential elections. During his presidency, he oversaw the end of martial law, full democratization of the ROC, advocated the Taiwanese localization movement and led an ambitious foreign policy to gain allies around the world. He many times repeated his wish for Taiwan to become a country of "a country of democracy, freedom, human rights and dignity."

Read: Netizens React To Taiwanese Grandparents Who Showed Fashion Is Not Age Bound

Read: Elderly Couple From Taiwan Gives Major Fashion Goals With Left-over Clothes, See Pics