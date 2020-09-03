Taiwan Denounces China's ‘vulgar Threats’ To Czech Official Over His Visit To Island

A senior Taiwanese politician denounced China’s “vulgar threats” to Czech Senate Speaker for visiting Taiwan even after warnings issued by Beijing. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had warned that anyone challenging ‘one-China’ policy will have to pay a heavy price, targeting the Czech Republic leader.

Czech Senate Speaker declared himself a Taiwanese during a speech in Taiwan’s parliament on September 1, on the lines of the then US President John F. Kennedy’s defiance of communism in Berlin in 1963. Kennedy’s “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin is often regarded as his best as he told them he was also a Berliner when the western bloc of capitalist countries was in a cold war with the communist east led by the Soviet Union.

“Please let me also express in person my support to Taiwan and the ultimate value of freedom and conclude today’s speech...with perhaps a more humble, but equally strong statement: ‘I am a Taiwanese’,” Milos Vystrcil said, followed by a standing ovation.

Read: US Steps Up Support For Taiwan With 'significant Adjustments' In 'one-China' Policy

Read: Czech Speaker Invokes Kennedy In Taiwan's Parliament, Says 'I Am Taiwanese'

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had also condemned the “anti-China forces” of Czech Republic for interfering in China’s “internal affairs”. During a regular press conference, the spokesperson urged relevant parties in the Czech Republic to take immediate action and avoid sabotaging the bilateral relations between China and the European nation.

Praised Vystrcil's speech

Meanwhile, Taiwan parliament Speaker You Si-kun praised “stirring” speech by Vystrcil, saying the Speaker was “gentle and elegant, a paragon of a cultured country, like spring sunshine, splendid and warn.” Comparing it with China’s reaction, You said that Wang’s comments were like "cold, unwelcome winter wind that causes discomfort."

China has been furious over the recent diplomatic trips to Taiwan, especially after the visit of US Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-ranking official to visit the island since 1979 when Washinton switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing. Vystrcil said that he doesn't like such statements, adding that he doesn't think the visit was an infringement of the “one China” policy.

Read: Taiwan Says China Lacks 'military Prowess' To Launch A Full Assault On Island Nation

Read: US Warship Transits Through Taiwan Strait For Second Time Amid Tensions With China