Taiwan Releases Military Exercise Video Showing Troops Fending Off Attack From China

Taiwan armed forces have released a video showcasing a range of military exercises simulating the island coming under attack. The video posted by the Taiwanese defence ministry shows troops firing anti-aircraft, anti-tank and anti-ship missiles in a mock invasion of the island. As per South China Morning Post reports, the military exercises video was broadcast on Taiwanese television and was subsequently posted on several social media sites.

'Don't Underestimate...'

Taiwan's military exercise comes amid heightened tensions with China. As per reports, the Chinese authorities have been broadcasting multiple military propaganda films on China’s state broadcaster CCTV for their part.

Don’t underestimate our determination to #protectourcountry. The #ROCArmedforces will not antagonise but we will respond hostile actions. pic.twitter.com/A8C0djaKLT — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) August 20, 2020

Moreover, China unveiled a new 500kg air-to-surface missile system called the Tianlei 500 (translates as 'Sky Thunder') on state television earlier on Tuesday, August 18. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in response to China’s continuous aggression told the Taiwanese people that the Taiwanese government had a firm grasp of the situation and that the public need not worry.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have been high ever since the visit of US Health Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan. Azar’s visit to the country marked the US’s highest diplomatic visit to the island in four decades.

China has long claimed authority over Taiwan and considers it part of the mainland and has repeatedly stated that it will eventually see the island return under Beijing’s control. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen who was first elected in 2016 and recently won reelection has repeatedly rebuffed Chines for its territorial claims on the island.

Taiwan accuses China of cyber attack

This week, the Taiwan government also accused China of launching a cyberattack on its agencies. According to reports, Chinese hackers allegedly infiltrated 10 Taiwanese government agencies and gained access to 6,000 email accounts in an attempt to steal data from the authorities.

Officials reporting the data breach claimed that the damage done by the hack was substantial. Taiwan has accused China of launching constant cyberattacks since 2016, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen was elected. China has denied Taiwan’s claims and has said that the island’s accusations are 'purely malicious slander’.

