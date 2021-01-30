Taiwan Reports First COVID-19 Death In Eight Months From Hospital Cluster

In nearly 8 months, Taiwan on January 29 reported the first COVID-related death since May, as the island started containment efforts to stem locally transmitted cases. The 80-year-old woman, with comorbidity, is identified as a part of the domestic cluster from a hospital and is the eight fatalities since the pandemic hit the region. The island sprang to enact health precautionary measures to curb the further spread of the coronavirus among its 24 million citizens after a domestic cluster was identified at Taoyuan General healthcare facility located in the northern city of Taoyuan. This spiked the total number of COVID-19 cases on the island to 19 as of January 30, of which 6 cases were imported. The total caseload of COVID-19 now stands at 909 in Taiwan.

The patient, that succumbed to the symptomatic injection reported high fever, dry cough, and respiratory distress, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung's statement to CNA. At least four new imported cases of COVID-19 from Taiwan’s hospital cluster were recorded Friday. Three of the four patients were returnees from the Philippines, while one COVID-19 patient returned from South Africa, Taiwan’s according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a statement. All four infected passengers had tested negative on the PCR tests while they boarded the flights for Taiwan, the center added.

Read: Taiwan To Quarantine Around 5,000 People In Effort To Curb Latest Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Taiwan Reports Large Incursion By Chinese Warplanes For Second Day

79 hospitalizations

The Philippines migrant labourers arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 14 and were put under mandatory isolation at a government’s dedicated center. All three returnees were asymptomatic. Furthermore in the statement, the CECC informed that the fourth hospital cluster case was a 60-year-old Taiwanese national who visited South Africa. The man who was put in quarantine reported all symptoms but denied medical attention. He came in contact with a family member who resided in the same building as himself. Thus far, as many as 79 patients have been hospitalized in Taiwan due to covid related health complications. However, Taiwan has been lauded for the highly effective and robust response against the deadly pandemic that involves mandatory quarantines, rigorous contact tracing, and testing. Earlier this week, the island imposed stringent three-tier pandemic emergency to bring the Taoyuan outbreak under control.

Read: Taiwan Claims Incursions By Chinese Air Force Including 'nuclear-capable Bombers'

Read: 'Engage In Dialogue': US Reaffirms Taiwan Support After 'incursions By Chinese Air Force'