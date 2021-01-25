Taiwan Reports Large Incursion By Chinese Warplanes For Second Day

Despite a warning from the United States, Taiwan on January 24 reported a large incursion by Chinese warplanes for the second day running. According to BBC, Sunday’s operation involved 15 aircraft and a similar drill that led to a warning from Washington. Taiwan’s defence ministry said that 12 firefighters, two anti-submarine aircraft and a reconnaissance plane were involved in the second incursion. On both occasions, Taiwan’s air force warned away from the aircraft and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the planes.

A day before, the Taiwanese defence ministry also reported eight Chinese bombers, each, capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets in its airspace. According to reports, Taiwan responded by conducting air sorties, sending warnings over radio control and also by activating its air defence missile system. Saturday’s incursion included eight H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets. The Taiwanese defence ministry said that China has been operating daily flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the self-ruled island nation-controlled Pratas Islands, which lie in the South China Sea.

Following the incursion, the United States reaffirmed its support for Taiwan. The US Department of State said that it, “notes with concern the pattern of ongoing (China's) attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan". America, which has repeatedly lambasted China for its oppressive policies, “urged” Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the Tsai Ing-wen led government.

China allegedly aims to put pressure on Taiwan by making regular incursions, especially over the growing relations between the island nation and Washington. The previous Trump administration had openly shown support for Taiwan and had signed several important deals including arms treaties. The support is expected to continue during the Biden administration which, in a first since 1979, invited Taiwan to Presidential inauguration ceremony.

Taiwan-China dispute

It is worth noting that China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been regularly violating Taipei's airspace for the past several months. The large incursion over the weekend comes days after Taiwan conducted a military drill as a show of strength. Experts see China's violation of the median line as a way to coerce Taiwan into towing Beijing's line.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who came into power in 2016 and has since become a massive thorn for China, is calling for indigenous development of the country's military to counter threats from Beijing. Under Tsai's rule, Taiwan has not only developed closer ties with Washington but has also purchased high-end military equipment for billions of dollars, including armed drones, rocket systems, missiles, etc, making Beijing wary of the ties.

