Coronavirus Outbreak: Taiwan Confirms One More Case Taking Total Tally To 41

Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has reported one more case of the coronavirus outbreak on March 2 taking the total infected tally to 41, as per reports. According to Taiwan's Centres for Disease Control, the latest case is the daughter of a previously infected individual.

According to reports, 12 of the 41 infected in Taiwan have already recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. The coronavirus epidemic that is quickly spreading across the world has infected over 89,000 and killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, with a majority of them in mainland China.

Taiwan accuses China

Meanwhile, Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, on February 29 accused China of reportedly waging a cyber 'war' on Taiwan in order to disrupt its fight against the Coronavirus. The minister has accused Beijing of using fake news to spread disinformation on the island that China claims as its own.

According to reports, the recent coronavirus outbreak has put pressure on already strained ties between Taipei and Beijing. Recently Beijing had blocked Taiwan's attempts at participating at the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has further deteriorated ties between the two nations.

As per reports, China sees Taiwan just as one of its provinces and believes that it does not have the right to join the WHO as an independent member. Taiwan has also called China 'vile' for not allowing the dissemination of real-time information about the virus from the WHO to Taiwan. China claims that Taiwan receives all the information that it requires.

According to reports, the fake news that China has tried to spread include things like claims that Taiwan is hiding the true number of infected people on the island and that it is much more than the official figure and that the members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party have received a priority on face masks. The Taiwanese government was quick to refute these claims made by what they say is fake news.

