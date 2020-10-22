'No Race': Taiwan Gives Fiery Response To China's Threat After US Approves Arms Sale

After China threatened retaliation against the latest US arms sale to Taiwan, the self-governed island said that weapons were to improve the defence capabilities and not to engage in an arms race with Beijing. The Trump administration has approved the sale of advanced weaponry for Taiwan worth more than a billion dollars. The United States confirmed the potential sale of three weapons systems including missiles and artillery, that could have a total value of $1.8 billion.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing that such sales “seriously interfere” with China’s internal affairs and damage China’s sovereignty and security interests. He warned that the sales would send a wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces, and severely damage China-US relations.

“China will make a legitimate and necessary response according to how the situation develops,” Zhao added.

Taiwan Defence Minister Yen De-fa thanked the United States, saying the weapons were to help Taiwan improve their defensive capabilities to deal with the “enemy threat and new situation”. He stressed that Taiwan won’t engage in an arms race with the Chinese Communist Party and will put forward requirements and build fully in accordance with the "strategic concept of heavy deterrence, defending our position and defensive needs."

State Department announcement

The US State Department announced that it has approved the sale of 135 precision land-attack missiles, associated equipment, and training to Taiwan to improve its defence capabilities. It noted that the proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting Taiwan’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the statement read.

Beijing has become more assertive on the reunification of Taiwan with China under “one country, two systems” which has threatened Taiwan’s claim of sovereignty. The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in Taiwan.

