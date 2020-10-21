US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill In Senate To Boost Ties With Taiwan

US Senators have introduced bipartisan legislation in the Senate to update the country’s policy towards Taiwan by creating new institutions “to better reflect the realities on the ground.” Senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Merkley introduced the Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Taiwan through several initiatives.

In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later terms as “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings since Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms.

The legislation provides for the creation of an interagency Taiwan policy task force, the elevation of the US Representative to Taiwan to a Senate-confirmed position, and establishment of a US-Taiwan Cultural Exchange Foundation. Rubio, a co-chair of the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), stressed that strengthening the US relationship with Taiwan must remain a top priority of US foreign policy.

“I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation, which will update U.S. policy to better reflect the realities in the region and work to address many of the challenges as well as the threats posed to Taiwan and U.S. national security by the Chinese Communist Party,” the Republican Senator said in a statement.

'Critical to peace and stability'

Senator Merkley, a CECC commissioner, said that the United States needs to use its diplomatic, economic, and cultural clout to support partners like Taiwan that share their values. The Democratic Senator added that the Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act takes important steps to promote a robust relationship with Taiwan, which includes encouraging Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations and defending US businesses from Chinese coercion.

“Taiwan’s democracy is critical to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and our relationship with Taiwan is important to America,” Merkley said in a statement.

