Talented Baker From Birmingham Makes Incredible Illusion Cakes

A man from the United Kingdom showed his incredible baking skills by creating cakes out of everyday objects. The owner of the bakeware shop called The Bake King put together his best inventions, which include fruit cakes, like bananas, apples, avocados and oranges. Ben Cullen who operated the cake making business also has his own social media channel in which he uploaded some interesting briefs, including pints of beer, animals like a turtle or even an incredible realistic version of Simba. He recently also created a full turkey roast dinner but in the form of cake.

Ben also outdid himself by crafting John Lewis's adorable 'Excitable Edgar' character entirely from a cake. John Lewis and Waitrose unveiled their Christmas 2019 advert last week. The Birmingham-born cake maker eagerly awaited the advert after which he then created his own 'Edible Edgar'. Ben's creation had become an internet sensation after which he also received a response from John Lewis and Waitrose.

We love it! What do you think @waitrose? 😍#ExcitableEdgar — John Lewis & Partners (@jlandpartners) November 15, 2019

READ: Cake Recipe | How To Bake A Birthday Cake At Home | Ingredients, Recipe, And Tips

READ: Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home

Peacock cake that looked like 'lopsided turkey'

Speaking of baking expert, in a hilarious incident, a bride from Georgia, United States ordered a peacock-themed wedding cake and was left devastated when it arrived looking like a 'lopsided turkey with leprosy'. Rena Davis ordered her perfect wedding cake after showing the baker an image of a similar one she had found online. The cost of the peacock cake was $300. However, the cake she received looked distinctly different from the reference picture.

The unusual design was supposed to feature two birds, a heart-shaped sponge, and chocolate cupcakes. Her sister-in-law, Annette Hill, shared pictures of the cake that arrived the night before the wedding on her Facebook account. According to the post, Rena Davis had wanted a heart-shaped fondant cake with two peacocks, their plume trailing off into blue and green cupcakes.

READ: To Mark 550th Gurpurab, 550-ft-long Cake Prepared In Just 12 Hours

READ: School Parrot Celebrates 70th Birthday With Cake And Extra Nuts