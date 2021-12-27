Taliban Appeals For Recognition, Urges Nations To Seek Friendly Relations With Afghanistan

Afghanistan government on Monday asked all the neighbouring and the world countries to recognise them, reported Khaama Press. The local media outlet also said that the Afghan government sought a positive response from the international communities. Citing the ongoing economic as well as humanitarian crisis, the government said the international communities need to come together to address the difficulties faced by lakhs of Afghans. Further, the Taliban maintained that their government has no intention to interfere in other's internal affairs and added they also expect others to follow the same rule.

Notably, the statement from the Taliban came on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the USSR assault on Afghanistan.

"Since the Muslim and peace wisher nation of Afghanistan has always stood against the occupation, they waged Jihad against USSR and ultimately defeated and ousted them in ten years," Khaama Press quoted the statement released by the Afghan government. Further, the statement denounced the USSR assault on Afghanistan and appreciated the Jihad of the Afghan people.

"Afghans are peace-wisher people and want to have positive relations with the international community based on Islamic and international principles that do not harm others and protects the independence of countries, read the statement.

It is worth mentioning that the all-men government, on several occasions, tried its best to convince the world that they were changed and asked to accept their regime. However, their claims never matched the basic requirements as stated by the UN agencies. Instead of empowering the women, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Since their dramatic takeover in August this year, women across the country protested against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite that, the Taliban government has not taken any concrete steps to restore their fundamental rights.

Recently, the Taliban government passed a controversial order wherein the women will be barred from the brand advertisements. They ordered to remove all the banners and posters that have a picture of the woman, TOLO News reported on Wednesday. While announcing the decree, spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said that the interim Afghan government, consisting of all men, ordered to immediately remove all the signboards, billboards, posters from local shops as well as giant shopping malls.

Image: ANI