Taliban Claim To Deploy Special Forces To Afghanistan Border Soon: Report

The Taliban said they hope to send special forces to the Afghan border very soon, as per the reports of the state-run Bakhtar news agency. During a visit to Kandahar's Spinboldak border district on Saturday, Sher Mohammad Sharif, the Taliban Interior Ministry's border forces director-general, brought up the matter and said that the Taliban are paying special attention to Afghanistan's frontiers.

The Taliban had earlier stated that they had formed the Lashkar-e-Mansouri Martyr Battalions to safeguard Afghanistan's borders with neighbouring nations in the northeastern districts, particularly Badakhshan. Maulvi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the Taliban's deputy governor in Badakhshan, stated that the martyrdom battalion was the same force that had carried out suicide strikes in important government locations in the past, according to Khamma Press. Some of Afghanistan's neighbours are concerned as a result of the Taliban's recent actions. However, Pakistan, the eastern neighbour of the war-torn country, has supported the Taliban administration.

Imran Khan has promised more than $28 million for Afghanistan

Recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promised more than $28 million in medical, food, and other humanitarian relief for Afghanistan and authorised the transportation of food aid from India through Pakistan to Afghanistan, according to Al Jazeera.

On the other hand, according to UN agencies, approximately half of Afghanistan is suffering starvation due to one of the worst famines in decades and economic collapse, which has left many Afghans hungry. To put food on the table, residents are selling many of their belongings. According to DW News, Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, the Taliban's appointed Prime Minister of Afghanistan, stated that this is a test from God. The United States and other countries have refused to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate government, resulting in the cessation of aid worth around 75% of the country's GDP. The World Bank and the IMF also stopped international loans.

Akhund urged international relief organisations not to withhold their supplies

Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund also urged international relief organisations not to withhold their supplies on Saturday as the country is facing mass famine, according to DW News. He also said that they are attempting to fix as many issues as possible. He also demanded that the US release $10 billion in Aghan finances blocked since the Taliban ousted the previous government in mid-August.

