UNOCHA Report Claims 3 Million Afghans Received Humanitarian Aid Since Taliban Takeover

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that it has provided humanitarian assistance to nearly 3 million Afghans since the Taliban's takeover in August. It further stated that the bulk of the aid was food distributed to needy and poor families, reported Khaama Press. According to Linda Tom, spokesperson of OCHA, the UN agencies along with their partners provided food aid, medical care and other necessary services to millions of people in the war-torn country. Notably, many countries and foundations have stopped sending aid to the government in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over and are instead considering delivering aid directly to needy people.

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated at the Asia-Europe Summit that the bloc would continue to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghans without indulging with the Taliban. She stressed that the European Union does not recognise Afghanistan's new regime, which came to power through violence. However, the war-torn country's impending economic and social collapse must be averted, she reiterated as reported by Khaama Press.

According to an OCHA report, published early this month, around 55% of the Afghan population is likely to be in a state of crisis or emergency food insecurity between now to March next year. The UN agency raised alarm in its situation report about 'conditional humanitarianism,' or attempts to use humanitarian aid for political gain. The Afghanistan Flash Appeal, which aims to raise USD 606 million in help for 11 million Afghans by the end of the year, is only 54% funded as of now. Since September, UN agencies and their partners have reached 48,383 children through community-based education programmes, provided 82,761 people with emergency housing and non-food items, and aided 48,383 children through community-based education activities.

Over 1.146 million undocumented refugees return to Afghanistan

It should be mentioned here that a total of 1.146 million unregistered refugees have returned to Afghanistan this year from Iran and Pakistan, with the former accounting for the majority of them, according to a report by Khaama Press. The report stated that hundreds of thousands of Afghans have fled to neighbouring and other countries. The emigration saw a drastic increase following the Taliban's violent takeover of the country in the month of August. According to a report by the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than half a million people in Afghanistan have been displaced this year due to hostilities and insecurity.

Image: AP/Shutterstock