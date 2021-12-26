In a fresh imposition of misogynistic rules, the Taliban regime on Saturday forbade cab drivers from accepting Afghan women passengers unless they have donned a hijab. In addition, the Taliban Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, in a written recommendation, also announced that car drivers will not be allowed to play loud music in their vehicles, effective immediately. This comes after the Islamist rulers in October banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to engage in celebratory parties in separate halls, a hotelier based in Afghanistan told Sputnik.

Taliban is known for its inclination towards violence, oppression and flouting of civil rights. Moreover, the extremist group is especially bent towards curtailing women and girls' education and employment rights. During the last Talibani regime from 1996 to 2001, the world witnessed the severe clampdown on women and child safety in the country. Quoting their interpretation of the Islamic Law, the Taliban imposed stringent rules on women barring them from education, employment, free movement and security. The women were also barred from casting votes.

Instances of repression and opression of women and girls, which was common during the erstwhile regime have emerged once again that displays orthodox Taliban mindset. This comes even after Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in August had promised "to recognise and honour women rights as per Islamic Law."

The Taliban have further banned the participation of women and girls in sports. Additionally, they have also abolished the Women Affairs Ministry to re-introduce the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. In a major violation of human rights, the Islamist group also shut down shelters and prosecution units for women offenders, which was introduced under the 2009 Law on the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Afghanistan.

Afghan artists fear Taliban crackdown on arts and culture

Almost after 5 months of ruling in Afghanistan, the Taliban have failed to deliver the promises of a moderate regime compared to the 1996-2001 rule. Besides several protests in demand of rudimentary human rights, Afghan artists have lived under fear of crackdown on priceless artwork in order to thwart seizure or damage. As per a Washington Post report in October, modern artists learned that the militant outfit is strongly opposed to westernised ideas, resulting in over 15 artists burying their sketches. With a manifold increase in violence, what was promised to be a "moderate" era, now only seems to be a "promotional blitz."

(Image: AP)