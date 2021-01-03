Taliban 'Governor' For Afghanistan's Faryab & 6 Other Terrorists Die As Own Bomb Explodes

Mullah Nazem, Taliban's designated governor for Afghanistan's Faryab, along with 6 other terrorists, was killed on Friday night when their own explosive detonated in the nation's Dawlat Abad district. Citing the provincial police, local news media reported, "Mullah Nazem and 6 other members of the group were killed when their own explosive detonated in Dawlat Abad district in the province."

Earlier the local news media quoted the local officials as saying that 4 members of public uprising forces, including their commander, were killed in a clash against the Taliban in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province on Friday.

READ | Afghanistan Calls Out Pakistan On Taliban Presence, Says 'it Will Challenge Peace'

Afghan leaders warn Pakistan to stop arming Taliban

Earlier on December 27, 2020, the Senior Aghan leader and former member of the erstwhile Northern Alliance that fought the Taliban government, Ata Mohammad Noor, called Pakistan the "birthplace of Taliban". These comments by the Afghan leader and former provincial Governor came days after videos emerged of the Taliban's top leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, in which he said that all decisions about the peace process are being finalised with the Taliban's leadership and the Taliban's cleric council in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Ata Mohammad Noor said that Afghanistan is aware that Pakistan supports the Taliban.

READ | UN Inks Agreement With Taliban To Establish 4,000 Schools In Afghanistan

The senior Afghan leader said, "We know that Pakistan is the birthplace of Taliban and they support them. We hope Pakistan will collaborate with us as it will be in the best interests of both nations."

Speaking on the matter, former Pakistan senator Afrasiab Khattak said that Pakistan is using the Taliban as a "tool" for its dominance in Afghanistan under the pretext of strategic depth. Stating the terror group's approach towards the peace process has remained unchanged as it favours violence in the country, Khattak during an interview with a local news media said, "We can say that their (Taliban's) approach has changed if they stop violence and say that they will feel people's pain."

READ | Global Community Should Work To Remove Artificial Transit Barriers Of Afghanistan: India At UN

The Taliban who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a military organization having Sunni Islamic fundamentalists in Afghanistan and currently waging war within the country. This terror group has been condemned internationally for the harsh enforcement of their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, which has resulted in the brutal treatment of many Afghans, especially women. After coming into power in the 90s as a result of the geopolitical instability following the end of the Cold war, the Taliban and its atrocities were waged war against following the 9/11 terror attack on the US, eventually being routed and replaced by what is now the de-facto government of Afghanistan. However, almost 20 years on, the Taliban still controls vast swathes of the nation and has been at perpetual war with the Afghan forces and international coalition supporting them, with support from Pakistan. 'Peace talks' are ongoing at a neutral venue even as fighting and killing continues.

READ | Afghanistan: Kabul's Deputy Governor, His Secretary Killed In IED Blast