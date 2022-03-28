Taliban Issues Segregation Rule For Amusement Parks, Specifies Open Days For Each Gender

In yet another move to promote gender segregation in Afghanistan, the Taliban has reportedly barred men and women from visiting amusement parks on the same day. According to reports, men in Afghanistan will now be allowed to visit amusement parks from Wednesday to Saturday, while women can only visit during the rest of the week. News agency Sputnik reported the same adding that the Taliban regime was enforcing more gender segregation rules in the country.

According to reports, the Taliban members have also been banned from carrying weapons to amusement parks. "Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate is not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles. They are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of amusement parks," Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, had said on Twitter.

It is interesting to note that images of Taliban members roaming around and using rides at amusement parks with heavy machinery in their hands had surfaced online in the past. Several reports had suggested that Talibani fighters celebrated their takeover of Kabul in mid-August with such actions. The new segregation rule comes amid reports that the Taliban regime was imposing strict rules across the country to suppress women.

Taliban's false promises for women

Afghanistan's Islamist Taliban government last week announced an unforeseen shutdown of secondary schooling for girls until further notice, allowing only boys to pursue their education. Following the announcement, Afghan women and girls, on Saturday, flooded the streets and staged a protest. Thousands of girls, a day earlier, had flocked to their schools after a term break to resume studies but were told to return home after hours of waiting outside the institutions’ gates.

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban had made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, reports of Afghanistan news have informed that women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges.

Image: ANI/ AP