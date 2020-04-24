Taliban Rejects Afghan Govt's Call For Ceasefire During Month Of Ramadan

The Taliban has rejected the Afghan government’s call for a ceasefire during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan saying it is neither rational nor convincing. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had appealed to the rebel group to put down arms during Ramadan as the Taliban ramped up its attack killing dozens in the fresh wave of violence.

The Afghan official said on April 20 that the militants attacked checkpoints across Afghanistan killing 29 security personnel. The Afghan government and the Taliban were supposed to have completed the prisoners’ exchange and started talks to arrive at a comprehensive ceasefire across the country.

'Not rational'

The Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen rejected the Afghan government’s call for a ceasefire during Ramadan while acknowledging the danger to the lives of thousands of prisoners during coronavirus outbreak. Shaheen also accused the government of creating hurdle in the way of the peace process and complete implementation of the agreement.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheen said that the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban) accepted a comprehensive framework for peace by signing the Agreement with the US which was also confirmed by the Security Council and the International Community. The spokesperson said that the full implementation of the peace agreement can only take Afghanistan to “lasting peace and ceasefire”.

The Taliban has been demanding the government to release the 5,000 prisoners in order to move ahead on the ceasefire agreement. The prisoner swap has been getting stalled since the government thinks the Taliban is demanding the release of some of the “most notorious” warriors of the group.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's ex-chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has separately claimed the power by announcing himself the President parallel to incumbent Ashraf Ghani. Abdullah accused Ghani of securing a win through voter fraud and refused to accept the final results. He also claimed of establishing an “inclusive government” which has caused immense worry for an already fragile democracy.

