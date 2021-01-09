India Reiterates Afghan Peace Commitments While Chairing UNSC Taliban Sanctions Committee

During its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, India will work towards a peaceful, prosperous, sovereign, democratic, and united Afghanistan, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, January 8. As the nation is set to chair crucial Taliban sanctions committee and the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India and Afghanistan share a natural historical relationship and "we support all efforts to bring peace and stability there". He also added that India is invested heavily in the development of Afghanistan.

During a weekly virtual briefing, Srivastava said, "We began our two-year tenure at the UN Security Council as a non-Permanent Member on the first of January. During our tenure, we will be guided by a commitment to promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security, a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system and a world view anchored in our ethos of VasudhaivaKutumbakam."

He added, "With regard to Afghanistan, India and Afghanistan as contiguous neighbours share a natural historical relationship. Our strategic partnership and long-term commitment to the development of Afghanistan reflects this time-tested partnership. We have invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan and we support all efforts to bring peace and stability there."

Further, while speaking about India’s position on the peace process, Srivastava said it must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan controlled. "As an important stakeholder, we look forward to working towards a peaceful, prosperous, sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan," he added.

India to chair three committees

Meanwhile, India’s tenure at the UNSC formally began on Monday with a flag installation ceremony. India has been asked to chair three important committees of the Security Council, which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), and the Libyan Sanctions Committee.

The nation will be the UNSC President in August 2021 and will preside over the council again for a month in 2022. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said on Monday that India will not shy away from raising its voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism and will use its tenure on the Security Council to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security.

(With inputs from ANI)

