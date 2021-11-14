Taliban To Extend Passport Services To Seven Afghanistan Provinces: Report

Nealy forty days after the Taliban government gave a green signal to the publication of passports and national identity cards for the Afghans, on Saturday it has announced to extend the services to seven other provinces, reported Khaama Press. As of now, the services are limited to the national capital, Kabul. The services would now be available to Balkh, Paktia, Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Nangarhar, and Khost provinces with the latest order. According to local media reports, the Ministry of Interior Affairs advertised the latest order on Saturday.

One million passports are in the process of printing

Notably, the development would come as a relief for lakhs of Afghan nationals willing to either flee from the country or need to travel to other countries. Citing Alam Gul Haqqani, chief of Passport Directorate, the Khaama Press said the Ministry of Interior Affairs decided to further facilitate the process for passport applicants in their hometowns in order to make the process easier and convenient. Further, the minister said that the government would prioritise the passport for those who have already filled online forms for the permits.

"The passports will be issued based on the e-ID or the previous IDs that are verified officially," Haqqani was quoted by The Khaama Press. "There are 9,00,000 passports in the directorate, 6,00,000 passports with the company responsible for their printing. One million passports are in the process of printing, and one and a half million more are going to be printed," Haqqani added. According to Khaama Press, the all-men government has issued one hundred thousand passports and made 500 million Afghanis from it since they took over the country's administration.

Lakhs of people are still waiting for their turn to reach other countries

A series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, on August 15, including a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of desperate Afghan nationals have fled the war-torn country and taken asylum in different countries. Lakhs of people are still waiting for their turn to reach other countries. Despite facing a barrage of criticism and pressure from international communities, the terror organisation stood staunchly against the requests and warnings.

Last month, the United States Senate Bill proposed to impose sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and its supporters. Despite a strong warning from America and other European countries, the Afghan Interior Ministry said any penalties on the war-torn country would repeat the failed policies of the United States in Afghanistan.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI