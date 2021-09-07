Taliban Appoints FBI-wanted Terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani As Afghanistan Interior Minister

FBI designated global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as the Interior Minister of Afghanistan, under the new Taliban government. A senior leader of the Haqqani Network, Sirajuddin is included in the FBI’s most-wanted list with a $5 million bounty on his head.

According to the FBI’s website, Sirajuddin Haqqani is wanted for questioning in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of six people, including an American citizen. He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani was also allegedly involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008.

FBI website also states that Haqqani is thought to be staying in Pakistan, specifically the Miram Shah, North Waziristan area, and maintains close ties to the Taliban and al Qaeda.

Haqqani's appointment as the acting Interior Minister of Afghanistan comes just days after the USA claimed that the “Taliban and Haqqani Network were separate entities”.

Haqqani Network gains ground in Afghanistan

The Haqqani network, one of the most radical branches of Islamic terrorism began to gain its ground after the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan last month. The network is often accused of facilitating deadly attacks on Afghan civilians by providing the ISIS-K with technical assistance and access to criminal networks in Kabul.

The Taliban has announced the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Tuesday evening. The new regime will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be his deputy.

Taliban announces new 'Caretaker' Govt, appoints 33 Ministers