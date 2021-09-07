Taliban Appoints FBI-wanted Terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani As Afghanistan Interior Minister

FBI designated global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as the Interior Minister of Afghanistan, under the new Taliban government. A senior leader of the Haqqani Network, Sirajuddin is included in the FBI’s most-wanted list with a $5 million bounty on his head.
According to the FBI’s website, Sirajuddin Haqqani is wanted for questioning in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of six people, including an American citizen. He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani was also allegedly involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008.
FBI website also states that Haqqani is thought to be staying in Pakistan, specifically the Miram Shah, North Waziristan area, and maintains close ties to the Taliban and al Qaeda.
Haqqani's appointment as the acting Interior Minister of Afghanistan comes just days after the USA claimed that the “Taliban and Haqqani Network were separate entities”.
Haqqani Network gains ground in Afghanistan
The Haqqani network, one of the most radical branches of Islamic terrorism began to gain its ground after the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan last month. The network is often accused of facilitating deadly attacks on Afghan civilians by providing the ISIS-K with technical assistance and access to criminal networks in Kabul.
The Taliban has announced the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Tuesday evening. The new regime will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be his deputy.
Taliban announces new 'Caretaker' Govt, appoints 33 Ministers
- Al-Hajj Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhand, Acting Prime Minister
- Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister
- Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister
- Mawlawi Mohammad Yaghoub Mojahed, Acting Minister of Defense
- Alhaj Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani Acting Minister of Interior
- Mawlawi Amirkhan Mottaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Mullah Hedayatullah Badri, Acting Minister of Finance
- Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah Munir, Head of the Ministry of Education
- Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, Acting Minister of Information and Culture
- Qari Din Hanif, Head of the Ministry of Economy
- Sheikh Mawlawi Noor Mohammad Saqib, Head of the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments
- Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Shari, Acting Minister of Justice
- Mullah Noorullah Nouri, Head of the Ministry of Borders and Tribes
- Mullah Mohammad Deons Akhandzadeh, Head of the Ministry of Rural Development
- Sheikh Mohammad Khalid, Head of the Ministry of Invitation and Guidance
- Mullah Abdul Manan Omari, Acting Minister of Public Works
- Haji Mullah Mohammad Issa Akhand, Head of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum
- Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Water and Electricity
- Mullah Hamidullah Akhandzadeh, Head of the Ministry of Aviation and Transport
- Mawlawi Abdul Baqi Haqqani Acting Minister of Higher Education
- Mawlawi Najibullah Haqqani, Acting Minister of Communications
- Haji Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani Acting Minister of Refugees
- Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq, Acting Director-General of Intelligence
- Haji Mohammad Idris Head of Afghanistan Bank
- Molavi Ahmadjan Ahmadi Head of Affairs
- Mullah Mohammad Fazel Mazlum Deputy Minister of Defense
- Qari Fasihuddin Levi Drastiz of the country
- Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Rumi Noor Jalal, Deputy Minister of Interior
- Zabihullah Mojahed, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture
- Mullah Taj Mir Javad, First Deputy Director General of Intelligence
- Mullah Rahmatullah Najib, Administrative Deputy of the General Directorate of Intelligence
- Mullah Abdul Haq Akhand, Deputy Minister of Interior in the fight against drugs