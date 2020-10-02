Gandhi Jayanti: Bhutan Foreign Min Pays Tribute To Bapu, Says He 'touched Limitless Souls'

The foreign minister of Bhutan Tandi Dorji, on October 2 paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and penned down a heartfelt note. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that that the “great” freedom fighter “touched limitless souls” through his principle of nonviolence. Calling it an “auspicious day” he wished people on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

151 years ago, the great freedom fighter walked on this planet and touched limitless souls through the noble lessons of non-violence. On this auspicious day, I wish everyone a Happy Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. — ForeignMinisterBhutan (@FMBhutan) October 2, 2020

Earlier today, PM Modi took to Twitter to share a video message and spoke about the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's dream of an independent, self-reliant India while adding that following Gandhian values will help us establish a better world. He also shared a video message to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

In his video message, PM Modi detailed how Mahatma Gandhi's values and ideologies are relevant in today's time. He also added that there is 'much to learn from his life and noble thoughts'. "May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," read his tweet. PM Modi also paid tribute to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary on Friday.

151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

This year will mark the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhiji. He was a lawyer, a political enthusiast, a leader who contributed greatly towards the Indian Independence movement in his non-violent ways. He invoked patriotism in every citizen of our country and instilled inspired movements for civil rights all and freedom.

Dandi March, the Quit India Movement, the abolition of foreign goods, were some of the remarkable freedom movement led by him. Not only that, but he also played a massive role in abolishing heinous practices like untouchability. The great leader also led nationwide campaigns for easing poverty, expanding women’s rights, building amity between various religious and ethnic groups and above all of them achieving Swaraj (Self-rule) was one of the main aims of his life.

