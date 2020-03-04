Tasmania: Shoppers Warned After Coronavirus Patient Visits Supermarket

A man in Tasmania who tested positive for coronavirus is reportedly being criticized for violating self-quarantine safety measures after he went to the supermarket to stockpile supplies. The 40-year-old patient had returned from Iran and was discharged from the hospital on account of self-isolation at home, confirmed health authorities.

Tasmania's Public Health director Mark Veitch said in a press conference on March 2 that the man infected with the coronavirus strain was on limited travel advisory in Launceston. He had entered the country from Iran via Malaysia and Melbourne. Veitch further elaborated saying that the man chose to visit Woolworths store in Wellington Street on the night of March 1 and spent about 15 minutes in the supermarket between 10pm to 10:15pm. He further added that the man, whose name hasn't been officially released yet, was caught roaming without a mask.

Patient’s behaviour 'disappointing'

According to the reports, health director Veitch described the patient’s behaviour as “disappointing”. He said in the media reports that the man had managed to expose13 out of the 15 people on the Virgin flight VA-1368 flight while entering Launceston. He said that the efforts to trace the presumptive cases was hampered by incorrect phone numbers and the authorities were trying their best to contact them. Speaking about the supermarket incident, Veitch said in the media report that it would not be right to inform the staff and customers at the supermarket about the man’s visit as it would create a panic situation.

Health authorities in Tasmania have reportedly urged the citizens to self-quarantine themselves at homes for 14 days in case they returned from high-risk countries like Iran. Health Minister Sarah Courtney told the international media that at this time the risk of spread was relatively low. The authorities would keep the public informed about the further developments, she added.

