Israel asks 1,150 students to self quarantine as coronavirus cases surge

Nearly 1,150 high school students and 27 teachers have been asked to self-quarantine after a student in the country’s central district was tested positive for coronavirus, international media reported. This comes as a total of three people were diagnosed with the infection on March 2 taking the national toll of infected cases to 15. Meanwhile, the virus has infected nearly 93,573 and killed over 3,204 people globally with a vast majority in mainland China, international media reported.

Ninth grader tested positive

According to reports, a ninth-grade student from Brenner Regional Council contracted the virus after coming in contact with an infected patient while working at a toy store in Or Yehuda. According to reports, his school has shut down classes for ninth-grade students. Another patient, a high school deputy principal from Kiryat Ono who came in contact with the ninth-grader was tested positive. While the third case has reportedly self quarantined after returning from a vacation in Italy on February 29.

Israel asks travellers to quarantine

Israel has taken careful steps to combat the deadly virus. Recently, the Jewish country advised its citizens to reconsider all foreign travel amid the global spread of the new coronavirus that was first reported in China. The Health Ministry also ordered people to avoid travel to Italy and said anyone returning from there would be required to enter home quarantine for 14 days.

In a statement, the ministry said people should “consider the necessity of travelling abroad in general, in addition to the requirement for people to go into isolation (quarantine) when returning from certain countries.” It also urged people to avoid international conferences, international media reported. Israel has reportedly cancelled all flights to and from China and mandated 14 days of home quarantine for travellers from a number of Asian countries.

