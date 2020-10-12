Teary-eyed Kim Jong Un Issues Rare Apology To North Koreans Over 'failing' To Protect Them

In a first, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un became emotional and shed tears while speaking at a huge military parade held on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ party. Kim removed his glasses and wiped his tears while issuing a rare apology to his fellow countrymen for the woes they had to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the mammoth crowd he said that his countrymen placed immense trust in him but he failed to live up to the expectations.

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives,” Kim said as reported by the Guardian.

Mounting pressure on Kim

China is the largest economic partner of North Korea, however, the trade between the two came to a standstill as the latter closed border due to COVID-19. Although North Korea has claimed they have not reported a single case of Coronavirus, the country has suffered immensely due to the closure of borders and the impact of several natural disasters coupled with years of sanctions.

Therefore, Kim shedding tear is seen as a sign of mounting pressure on his regime by the experts according to international media. Reportedly most people in the audience also had tears rolling down their faces.

Kim in his speech sent out good wishes to the people affected by COVID-19 all over the world and expressed the desire to improve relations with South Korea while avoiding any direct reference with the US.

"I also send this warm wish of mine to our dear fellow countrymen in the south and hope that this health crisis would come to an end as early as possible and the day would come when the north and south take each other's hand again," Associated Press quoted him as saying.

However, he issued a warning that he would fully mobilise his nuclear force if threatened. During the military parade, Kim also unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The military parade witnessed the showcasing of heavy artillery tanks, armoured vehicles, rocket launchers and a broad range of ballistic missiles.

(with inputs from agencies)