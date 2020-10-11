South Korea Expresses Concerns Over 'monster Missile' Shown In North Korea Parade

As North Korea recently unveiled an intercontinental ‘monster’ missile during a military parade, South Korea expressed concerns and urged Pyongyang to commit to its past disarmament pledges. On October 11, South Korea’s Defense Ministry, in a statement, demanded North Korea to abide by 2018 inter-Korean deals aimed at lowering animosities. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry in a separate statement urged its neighbouring country to return to talks to produce progress in its past commitment to achieving denuclearisation and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea held the giant military parade on Saturday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Worker’s Party. After Pyongyang showcased its new conventional military equipment including tanks and fighter jets, South Korean officials held a National Security Council meeting. The council members said that they will continue to analyse the strategic significance of the North Korean weapons systems disclosed Saturday and review South Korea’s defence capabilities.

North Korea unveils ‘monster’ ICBM

According to reports, North Korea’s new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is believed to be capable of hitting targets in the USA. The new missile is also believed to be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world if it becomes operational. According to Daily Record, Melissa Hanham, who is the deputy director of the Open Nuclear Network, said, “This missile is a monster”.

Along with the ICBM, Pyongyang also displayed the Hwasong-15, which is the longest missile ever tested by North Korea. Additionally, the country also showcased what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. Experts say that the new larger ‘monster missile’ is likely designed to carry multiple independent reentry vehicles (MIRVs). They believe that the ICBM could allow Pyongyang to attack more targets and make interception more difficult.

Further, it is also believed that the new ICBM is likely intended to dispel doubts about North Korea’s ability to strike the continental US and an implicit threat that they are preparing to test the larger missile, according to Markus Garlauskas, who is former US intelligence officer for North Korea. At the event, Kim, while addressing the crowd, blamed international sanctions, typhoons and the unprecedented coronavirus for preventing him from delivering on promises of economic progress. He said that he is 'ashamed' that he wasn’t able to repay for ‘enormous trust’ and added that his ‘efforts and devotion’ were not sufficient to bring North Koreans out of difficult livelihoods.

