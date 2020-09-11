UK Announces New Points-based Visa Route For Global Students After Leaving EU

The United Kingdom government on September 10 tabled a new points-based immigration system in the parliament that it claimed will simplify the previous student visa application requirement for international students to study in the country. The Student route and Child Student route will both open on October 5 for international students, who will all be treated equally, including those from Europe planning to study in the UK after the transition period ends later this year.

Points-based system

Students will require a total of 70 points to be granted a visa to study in Britain. They will achieve the required points if they can demonstrate that they have an offer from an approved educational institution in the UK, speak English, and are able to support themselves during their studies in the country. The government will also launch the Graduate route in the summer of 2021 in order to retain the best students and allow them to stay in the UK for two years (three years for Ph.D. graduates) and work at any skill level, and to switch into work routes if they find a suitable job.

"Now we have left the EU, we are free to unleash this country’s full potential and implement the changes we need to restore trust in the immigration system and attract talent to drive our economy forward. Launching the Student route early sends a clear message to the world we want the best and brightest to come to the UK to study at our globally renowned education institutions," Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said.

The changes in student visa policy are part of the broader developments taking place to accommodate Britain's exit from the European Union, which will be complete by the end of the year. Britain has left the European Union and is currently in the transition phase trying to work out a deal with the bloc and other countries to decide what the future will look like for the country in 2021.

