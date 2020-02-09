The Debate
Thai Soldier Posted On Facebook Before And During Mass Shooting

Rest of the World News

Thai soldier that went on a bloody killing spree which killed at least 21 people posted various dark messages on Facebook before and during the shooting.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thai gunman posted messages on Facebook

The Thai soldier that went on a bloody killing spree which killed at least 21 people posted various dark messages on Facebook before and during his rampage. Facebook has since taken down the shooters account. The shootings took place on Saturday.

Gunman posted messages on Facebook during rampage

According to reports, the shooter posted messages like 'out for vengeance' and 'everyone has to die'.

Shots were first heard at around at 3 p.m. (0800 GMT). The shooter first opened fire in a house before moving on to a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand. While on his rampage the soldier was posting messages and even live-streaming the shootings as he went. The Thai police identified the shooter as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma.

Facebook has taken down the gunman's account. A Facebook representative said that there is no place on Facebook who commits atrocities of this calibre. The representative added that there is also no place on their platform to praise or support for such actions. CCTV footage from the mall where the shooting took place shows the assailant dressed in black with his face covered holding a gun in his hand.


Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the largest cities in northeastern Thailand.

(With Agency Inputs)

