Thai Woman Finds Whale Vomit Worth ₹1.9 Crores While Walking On A Beach, See Pictures

A woman in Thailand stumbled upon "whale vomit" that is approximately worth ₹1.9 crores near her beach house, the Daily Mail reported. While walking on the beach, a woman named Siriporn Niamrin noticed a large lump washed up onshore on February 23. She looked at the strange substance and found that it had a fishy smell.

Whale vomit worth ₹1.9 crores

Intending to sell it, Siriporn Niamrin brought the substance home. However, she was surprised when her neighbours told her that the substance was actually whale vomit, also known as ambergris. Ambergris is a material used in making perfume. The oval-shaped substance found by Siriporn weighed seven kilograms and was about 12 inches wide and 24 inches long. The substance has an estimated value of 1.9 crore rupees.

To check the authenticity of ambergris, Siriporn and her neighbours held a naked flame up to the lump causing part of it to melt and then harden again after cooling. Siriporn Niamrin is now waiting for experts to visit her house to confirm that the lump she found is actually ambergris. She told Daily Mail that she hopes that the substance will bring her money that she would use to uplift her community.

Ambergris has been called the treasure of the sea and floating gold. It is a solid substance that originates in the intestine of the sperm whale, according to the website of National Geographic. The undigestible food is ejected by the sperm whale into the ocean, this substance is called ambergris and it is in the ocean the substance gets hard and eventually found along shores.

