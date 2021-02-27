Pak Farmers To Protest Against Imran Khan Govt Over MSP; Stress On 'global Competition'

Farmers in Pakistan are planning to take to the streets in March against the Imran Khan government over high inflation and other issues, according to a media report. A formal announcement for the protest is expected next week.

'India-like' protest in Pakistan

Pakistani farmer leaders, under the leadership of the organization Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (literally meaning Pakistan Farmers’ Unity) met on February 21 to work out a roadmap to launch an “India-like” protest in March, according to a report in The Diplomat.

"The Pakistani farmers are set to rally for a list of demands, including the fixing of the minimum support price (MSP) per maund (40 kilograms) of wheat at 2,000 Pakistani rupees ($12.60), and sugarcane at 300 rupees, in addition to setting a flat electric power rate of 5 rupees per unit for farm tube-wells. Other demands include subsidies on seeds, fertilizers, and other expenses borne by the Pakistani farmers, which they maintain is making agricultural activities insufficient for their sustenance," the report said.

'...cannot just compete with other countries'

Pakistani farmers have had a tough 12 months. With the unprecedented wheat and sugar crisis taking a toll in the country, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been slammed by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for ignoring the farmers' plight.

"We are launching an India-like movement in March against this anti-farmer government," PKI President Zulfikar Awan told The Diplomat. "The seed control rate has gone from 7,500 rupees to 14,000 rupees. The minimum support price for wheat was 1,400 rupees – we never even got that. Fertilizer was at 2,500 rupees, now it’s 4,500 rupees; urea was 1,300 rupees, now it’s 1,800 rupees. There is so much input-output disparity for Pakistani farmers that our produce just cannot compete with other countries," he added.

The news outlet further reported that on November 2, Pakistani farmers "camped" in Lahore to register their protests against the government's agricultural policies. On November 5, a protesting farmer was killed in police action, with the law enforcement personnel reportedly mixing tear gas with chemical additives.

"Our job is to register the protest. We are poor farmers, we make up 65% of this country, but we are ignored. Until the farmer of this country prospers, the country cannot progress," underlined PKI President Zulfikar Awan.

(With ANI inputs)