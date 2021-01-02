Thailand Announces 'maximum Control' Against COVID-19 In 28 Provinces, Including Bangkok

Thailand on Saturday announced restrictions in 28 of the 76 provinces in the country to block the spread of COVID-19 disease amid a surge in new cases. The health officials announced that 28 provinces in Thailand, including the capital Bangkok, will be put under maximum control from January 4 onwards. The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that the restrictions in the provinces will last until February 1 and a further decision will be taken based on the evidence available at the time.

The CCSA also reported 216 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on January 2, of which two infections have been detected among people who came into the country in a repatriation flight recently. The CCSA said that 32 cases were detected from active field tests among migrant workers, and 182 from the local transmission. The CCSA also reported 1 death on Saturday. This brings the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,379 and total deaths to 64 as of January 2.

Bangkok shuts down schools, entertainment centres

The Bangkok authorities on January 1 had announced the closure of certain places, including educational institutions, schools, entertainment centres, bars, pubs, water parks, gaming centres, playgrounds, horse racing tracks, among others. According to the announcement, the following places must strictly follow measures to prevent and control COVID-19. The restrictions will come into effect from January 2. The violators of the order will be subject to a jail term of up to 1 year or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Thailand recently signed an agreement with AstraZeneca-Oxford to secure 26 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be produced locally in the Southeast Asian country. The country is expected to get the first batch of 2 million doses by February this year, informed Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has been assigned by the Prime Minister to identify a manufacturer.

(Image Credit: AP)

