Post Illuminati Case Dismissal, Thai Oppn Party To Face Ruling On Sedition Charges In Jan

After receiving complaints of sedition, the ruling on the dissolution of Thailand's opposition party has been set on January 21 by the Constitutional Court. The court announced the date on December 25. The accusations against Future Forward Party also includes plans to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

The party's triangle logo resembles a symbol of the Illuminati, a secret society that conspiracy theorists believe seeks world domination, the complaint further alleged. In separate allegations, the party is accused of violating laws governing political parties and accepting loans from its party leader. The Court gave a time period of 15 days to the party to respond to it.

Read: Thai Officials Say Prison Cameras Were Hacked, Broadcast

Future Forward Party faces a pile of accusations

The coalition government headed by former military junta chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha condemned the Future Forward Party to be the most outspoken voice against it. The party which was in the third position in the previous elections has been recommended to be dissolved by the Election Commission for infringing laws relating to the government of political parties and accepting loans from its leader.

As per reports, the party, founded by 41-year-old billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, borrowed 191.2 million baht ($6.34 million) from its leader to finance operations. Taking loans is not an offence in Thai law yet acceptance of money, assets or interests from questionable sources raises an alarm. On the other hand, the party publicly announced its loan amount and claimed that it will repay the amount.

Read: Elephants Dress Up As Santa Claus, Present Gift To Schoolchildren In Thailand

Thanathorn removed as MP

Legal complaints have piled up against Future Forward Party stripping the MP status of Thanathorn last month. Meanwhile, a Future Forward spokesperson tweeted hashtags in Thai saying the party was not afraid. The party has also come under fire for an unprecedented political objection in parliament to a royal command.

Future Forward MPs could remain in parliament after any dissolution if they switch parties. Yet this could anger thousands who participated in a rally in Bangkok in support of Future Forward, in the largest demonstration since the coup in 2014.

Read: Thailand: Elephants 'broken' To Perform Activities For Tourists

(With inputs from agencies)

Read: Thai Serial Killer Released For Good Behaviour, May Have Killed Again: Police



