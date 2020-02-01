Thailand: Giraffes Escape, Gallop In The Middle Of A Road: Watch

In a bizarre incident, a video is making rounds on the internet which shows two giraffes that escaped from a truck in Thailand and only one has been caught. The giraffes were reportedly being moved on Tuesday from Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. According to the reports, when the truck stopped at an intersection the giraffes jumped out and ran away. As they escaped, it caused a major traffic jam while some motorists frantically honked scaring the giraffes away.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Appears In A Stunning Giraffe Cotton Dress; The Cost Will Shock You

Giraffe gallops in the middle of the road: Watch

The video was shared on a social media platform that showed giraffe galloping in the middle of the road during the daytime while another was captured during the dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush with vehicles passing by in the background.

READ: Thailand: 'Fugitive' Giraffe Known For Daring Escape From Zoo 2 Days Ago Found Dead

Elephants escaped from a circus

Meanwhile, residents of Yekaterinburg, Russia were astonished to see some elephants escaping from a circus for a day and wandering the snow-covered streets in Russia's third-largest city. As per the reports, attempts were made to bring them back but one of the female elephants crossed a busy street and moved towards a residential complex on January 23. A man who tried to stop her by holding on to her trunk was pushed across the street with his feet sliding on the ice.

READ: Giraffe Still Missing After 2 Escape In Thailand

The authorities of the local circus said the two elephants, Karla and Ranni belonged to an Italian company that conducted the show in Yekaterinburg during the New Year holidays. They said when the crew tried to load the animals into the truck to head to the next destination, the elephants resisted and walked away. The circus crew said that Ranni roamed around the loading point but Karla decided to have fun in the snow. They finally tied a rope around one the elephant’s front legs and pulled her back while she reluctantly came back after playing in the snow.

READ: Giraffe Still Missing After 2 Escape From Truck In Thailand