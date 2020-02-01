Priyanka Chopra Appears In A Stunning Giraffe Cotton Dress; The Cost Will Shock You

Whenever Priyanka Chopra steps out of her house for a casual stroll on the streets, she manages to make it her personal red carpet moment. And this time it was no different either. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen making headlines with her latest outfit that she sported.

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture on Instagram to unveil the Port de Stella festival in Miami. She shared a gorgeous picture seated on a VanDutch as she looks absolutely stunning. Dressed in a Dior ensemble, Priyanka Chopra exuded spring-summer vibes, and happy as she smiled in the pictures. Priyanka wore a Dior Yellow and Brown Dior Animals Giraffe Cotton Dress and paired it with a Black 30 Montaigne Calfskin Belt. The total cost of the dress and the belt rounds up to about ₹ 4.3 lakh. Check the picture below:

Also read | Post Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Gown Uproar, Here Are The Costs Of Her Most Famous Outfits

At the beginning of this week, Priyanka turned heads at the Grammys as she arrived in a custom made Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline. Priyanka got candid about the iconic red carpet fashion moment including how she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a dress so low-cut. Priyanka Chopra revealed that the key was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. The actor also shared that whenever Ralph & Russo, make custom outfits for her, "they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things" -- wardrobe malfunctions -- "in mind."

Priyanka Chopra also made it clear that she won't take a fashion risk for any awards show. She also stated that in fact, the dress needs to be glued to her body. She also explained that when she decides to wear an outfit, she does not get nervous. She does not leave the house unless she feels super secure. She also said that she does not like any wardrobe malfunction and certainly, nobody does. Check out a few of Priyanka Chopra’s photos from the Grammys.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Avoided A Wardrobe Malfunction In Her Grammy 2020 Dress LIKE THIS

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's Gorgeous Outfit Costs Equal To The Price Of 2 Tickets To Paris

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Or Kareena Kapoor - Who Slayed The Customized Outfit Better?

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.