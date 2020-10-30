Thailand Protesters Organise Parallel Event To Mock Thai Princess' Fashion Show In Bangkok

In Thailand, pro-democracy protesters held a street fair on Thursday, October 29 in a bid to take away the limelight from Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana's fashion show. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana is Thai King King Maha Vajiralongkorn's daughter. She is a fashion designer and has several shops at malls and shopping arcades in Bangkok selling her luxury brand products.

As per reports, the street fair mocked the Thai royal's gestures and appearance with men and women parading on a red carpet in front of an amused crowd. One of the main demands that student-led pro-democracy protesters in Thailand have put forward is reform to the institution of the monarch, which in Thailand is held sacrosanct. The protesters believe that the Thai monarchy wields too much power and influence which are not fair in a democratic establishment.

Protesters organise fair like event

As per reports, the street fair was organised by the protesters in Bangkok's busy business district Silom Road, wherein large crowds gathered after business hours to look at satirical artwork and posters followed by impromptu speeches. Protests have gripped Thailand for months now with some demonstrations drawing as many as 10,000 people.

Thailand protesters have also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. In addition, the protesters have also demanded that the constitution be amended in order to make it more democratic. Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power through a coup in 2014 and has stated that he has no intention of stepping down despite increasing pressure from the protesters.

Protester appeals to German chancellor Angela Merkel

Earlier on Monday, October 26, Thailand protesters marched to the German Embassy and appealed the Angela Merkel government to investigate if King Maha Vajiralongkorn was ruling the Asian country from German soil during his extended trips to Bavaria. According to reports, about 5,000-10,000 protesters defied warnings from police and authorities and marched to the German embassy.

The representative of the protesters reportedly presented embassy officials with a letter asking German authorities to investigate the activities of the Thai king and to determine if the royal exercised political powers while in Germany which would be a breach of Germany’s territorial sovereignty.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

