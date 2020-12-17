Thailand Relaxes Travel Restrictions Amid COVID-19, Allows Tourists From Over 50 Countries

In a bid to provide a boost to the tourism industry, Thailand eased travel restrictions for citizens from 56 countries. However, the visitors will be allowed to complete a two-week quarantine in the hotel. As per the official website of the tourism industry, all the travellers will first need a visa and then Certificate of Entry (COE). Without the two, they will be denied boarding/entry to Thailand.

Thailand eases restrictions

The website also states the documents that will be needed to apply for the Visa. The list includes: Completed application form; Passport with at least two empty pages and validity not less than 6 months from the date of planned entry to Thailand; One recent passport-sized photograph (4×6 cm); Copy of registration of residency of India; 6-month Bank Statement with funds not less than 500,000 INR maintained THROUGHOUT 6 months with Bank attestation; Itinerary/ plan of journey and estimate date of travelling along with expected flight, airline and returned date; Booking confirmation of stay in Thailand; Confirmed Returned flight ticket and Health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of USD 100,000 stating clearly covering treatment and medical expenses related to COVID-19 during the stay in Thailand.

Earlier, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bangkok Airways together launched a new 'Fly me to Thailand' promotion offering gift cards, privileges, discounts and many more special deals for travellers from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam, as well as Malaysia, Singapore and India. TAT Executive Director, Klissada Ratanapruk, said that Thailand is going through its peak season from October onwards and its an opportunity to offer special offers to tourists from neighbouring countries as well as India. He also added that the special offers from the tourism products and services across the country will help customers to be aware of the amazing variety of Thai travel experiences.

The footfall of Indian tourists to Thailand has been rapidly increasing due to the availability of cheap flights from different Indian cities. About 12 airlines fly between Indian cities and Thailand including Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai Smile, Bhutan Airlines, Druk Air, Air Asia, Spice Jet, Thai Lion Air, Indigo, NokScoot, and GoAir. Other than cheap air tickets and beautiful scenery, Thailand is attractive to Indian tourists because of cheap hotels, good shopping venues and availability of vegetarian food. Tourism plays a major role in the Thai economy which accounts for about 18 percent of its GDP.38.3 million people visited Thailand in 2018, up by around 7.5 percent from the previous year. The figure is a remarkable 54 per cent higher than the tourist footfalls in 2014, just before five years.

