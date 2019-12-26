Here's The List Of Greatest Futuristic Advancements In Last Decade That Changed Our Lives

Some movies that depict the future show unbelievable technologies, like Back to the Future II had predicted that we would have self-tying shoes and cars that could fly and even hoverboards that could travel over water. While we haven't quite reached that far, the last decade was filled with unbelievable technological advancements. As the year as well as the decade comes to an end let us look back at the most futuristic advances in science and technology that will get us closer to the ideal that Back to the Future II had envisaged for the future.

Futuristic innovations of the decade

10. Self-Driving cars: Google first revealed a prototype of the self-driving car back in 2014, while Google was the pioneer, but years later we have companies like Tesla, Ford and General Motors trying to develop and improve that technology.

9. Exoskeletons: Exoskeletons are basically metal frameworks which contain motorized muscles that enhance human capabilities. Like Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

8. Mars Curiosity Rover: NASA's Curiosity Rover landed on Mars in 2012 and since then until it shut down years later sent helpful data about the red planet back to Earth. The new decade will see another NASA rover sent to Mars.

7. Genetic Fortune Telling: This is a technology that predicts the chances of people developing certain diseases as well as their behaviour and potential intelligence and so much more. This technology is today helping parents predict what kinds of diseases they are likely to develop.

Read: ISRO Sets Up Five Space Technology Cells (STCs) At Premier Institutions

Read: Viswanathan Anand Offers Some Insight On Positive Correlation Between Chess & Technology

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI): The age of AI in our everyday use began with the launch of Apple's Siri in 2010. After that initial step, there have been great advancements in AI technology.

5. Zero-carbon natural gas: This technology allows for the efficient repurposing of CO2 that is released by burning natural gas.

4. Real-time language translation: This technology is further bridging gaps and breaking down walls. Like the name suggests this technology allows for the translation of an innumerable number of languages in an instant.

3. 3-Printers: While this technology has existed since the 1980s, this last decade has seen them become much more compact and affordable.

Read: Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Asks Steel Companies To Develop New Technologies

Read: COAS Bipin Rawat Inaugurates Army Technology Seminar At Manekshaw Centre

2. Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR): According to reports this is cutting edge technology allows scientists to remove genetic defects by editing genomes.

1. Augmented Reality: This technology blends reality with the virtual world and it the top innovation of the last decade. Augmented reality enriches the real world with digital information.