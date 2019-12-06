ISRO Sets Up Five Space Technology Cells (STCs) At Premier Institutions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up five Space Technology Cells (STCs) at premier institutions to carry out research activities in the areas of space technology and applications. The STCs have been set up at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) – Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Madras and Joint Research Programme with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU, Pune).

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, "ISRO desires the development of high-end technology in collaboration with IITs in the areas of Space Science, Space Technology and Space Applications. The identified projects will be funded by ISRO."

READ | Electric Eel Lights Up Tennessee Aquarium's Christmas Tree

IIT Roorkee teams up with ISRO

Earlier, it was reported that IIT Roorkee was working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to design and develop cutting edge technology for space and defence projects. Researchers at the premier institute are working on "thin membrane-based technology to develop parachutes for fighter aircraft and could be crucial in boosting indigenous production in the country, the officials said. The information was shared during a seminar on Inflatable Structures and Materials for Space Applications held on Thursday at the IIT Roorkee's Greater Noida campus.

READ | IIT Roorkee Teams Up With ISRO, DRDO On Space Technology

Vikram lander located

ISRO Chief K Sivan on Thursday said that the ISRO orbiter had located Vikram Lander a while back, the results of which are available on the ISRO website. Sivan was speaking at a convocation ceremony, a few hours after NASA released the pictures of the landing site and credited a Chennai based engineer for finding the lander. Hours after NASA spotted Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the lunar surface, it was revealed that the findings were first observed by an Indian techie and space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian.

READ | 'Happy Fridges' Installed Across Varanasi To Ensure No One Sleeps On An Empty Stomach

READ | ISRO Chief K Sivan: Our Own Orbiter Located Vikram And We Had Declared That On Our Website

(With ANI inputs)