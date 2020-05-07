Last Updated:

Kim Jong-un's Appearance After Mysterious 20-day Absence Fuels Body-double Speculation

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un’s absence has led to a flurry of speculations, internet users have ‘serious doubts’ whether he has been using a body double.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
theories

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un’s absence has led to a flurry of speculations about his health and whereabouts and now internet users have ‘serious doubts’ whether he has been using a body double at his recent public engagements. Kim recently attended an event at a fertilizer factory which was also the first report of his appearing in public since April 11. His ‘mysterious’ missing from that public amid the coronavirus pandemic and his rumoured heart surgery has led to a number of conspiracy theories. 

From ‘Kim is having surgery’ to ‘Kim is dead’, his 20-day absence from the public eye led to several speculations. However, his recent attendance on May 1 dismissed all the rumours relating to his health. While several media outlet reported on his activities, internet users refuse to believe the reports and suggest that the North Korean leader is probably using a body double to compensate for his ailing health. 

READ: South Korea's Spy Agency Says There Are No Signs That Kim Jong Un Had Heart Surgery

‘Serious doubts’ 

READ: Russian President Putin Honours Kim Jong Un With Commemorative WWII Medal

READ: North Korea Defectors Face Criticism For Wrongly Speculating Kim Jong Un's Death

READ: South Korea Believes Kim Jong Un Did Not Have A Surgery: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all