Kim Jong-un's Appearance After Mysterious 20-day Absence Fuels Body-double Speculation

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un’s absence has led to a flurry of speculations about his health and whereabouts and now internet users have ‘serious doubts’ whether he has been using a body double at his recent public engagements. Kim recently attended an event at a fertilizer factory which was also the first report of his appearing in public since April 11. His ‘mysterious’ missing from that public amid the coronavirus pandemic and his rumoured heart surgery has led to a number of conspiracy theories.

From ‘Kim is having surgery’ to ‘Kim is dead’, his 20-day absence from the public eye led to several speculations. However, his recent attendance on May 1 dismissed all the rumours relating to his health. While several media outlet reported on his activities, internet users refuse to believe the reports and suggest that the North Korean leader is probably using a body double to compensate for his ailing health.

‘Serious doubts’

People are saying that kim jong un who has appeared is a body double or clone.

By looking at these photos, I now too have serious doubts 😸#kimjongun pic.twitter.com/cqoeESuCkq — 🌸 (@CosmoCoCo00) May 3, 2020

Look at these two images and note the teeth! The first one is Kim Jong Un a few weeks ago (the real one?), the second is KJU today as shown by RT. Note the gap in the teeth of the second image. A body double? pic.twitter.com/822ujeEOUZ — Rik W 🇬🇧 (@Rik_J_W) May 2, 2020

Was the "Kim Jong Un" who cut the ribbon at that fertilizer plant a body double or nah? https://t.co/QZvX2v5p08 — Matt Parlmer 🌐 🌷 🌇 (@mattparlmer) May 3, 2020

So apparently Kim jong Un has body double pic.twitter.com/CPwIAZCyu6 — ₮𝓻𝖊 🇨🇲 (@HtownUpNxt) May 4, 2020

It’s not the same person. But not going to argue it. Hairy moment when I thought my information was wrong. It wasn’t wrong though.



Not sure whether it suits us to go along with it or not, but these two are not the same. pic.twitter.com/rV3qgK281p — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 2, 2020

No it isn’t.



Teeth, Cupid’s bow, others.



Totally different. Look at those gnashes, if you must. pic.twitter.com/efPmn0f5ox — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 2, 2020

Was the "Kim Jong Un" who cut the ribbon at that fertilizer plant a body double or not ? pic.twitter.com/V1ZjcpBXjE — Jan Hofdijk (@JanHofdijk) May 6, 2020

Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one? 4 things to watch: 1. Teeth 2. Ears 3. Hair 4. Sister 金正恩露面被疑替身 網友提出4個理由. 1. 牙齒明顯不同 2 耳朵形狀不同 3 神情和頭髮 4 妹妹年輕了十歲 pic.twitter.com/ngKIyNtPpT — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) May 2, 2020

