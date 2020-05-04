North Korea Defectors Face Criticism For Wrongly Speculating Kim Jong Un's Death

North Korean defectors are facing criticism for wrongly claiming the death of Kim Jong Un following his public appearance reported by the state media. Kim Jong Un’s absence from major events led to intense speculations over his health and some media reports claimed that he fell ill after cardiovascular surgery.

On May 2, the state-controlled KNCA published pictures of North Korea's Supreme Leader attending an event at a fertilizer factory in South Pyongyang. After demands of video footage, the North Korean media released a video clip of the event, where Kim can be seen in attendance. Pictures and videos show that the event was attended by several top party leaders including his sister Kim Yo Jang.

#WATCH North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days, at the completion of a fertilisers plant in Pyongyang pic.twitter.com/1OY8W8ORD7 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

'I apologise to everyone'

Some high-profile defectors who had speculated grave illness and even the death of Kim Jong Un suffered a huge blow to their credibility. Former North’s envoy to Britain Thae Yong-ho, who had fled to South Korea in 2016 and was elected to the parliament last month, apologised for his inaccurate analysis of the situation.

“I am aware that one of the reasons why many of you voted for me as a lawmaker is with the expectations of an accurate analysis and projections on North Korean issues,” said Thae in a statement. “Whatever the reasons, I apologise to everyone,” he added.

Another North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho had thrown his weight behind the rumours by stating that he is sure that Kim is dead. The defector told media he had been informed that Kim Jong Un died last week after cardiovascular surgery, claiming he is not 100 per cent certain but the possibility is 99 per cent.

Kim was present during a Politburo meeting on April 11 and missed key events since then that paved the way for speculations around his medical condition. The North Korean legislature held its third session on April 12 in the absence of its Supreme Leader. Kim also remained absent from commemorations of his grandfather’s birth anniversary, triggering speculations around unusual break away from traditions.

