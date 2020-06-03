Germany To Lift Its Travel Warning For European Nations From June 15

Germany has announced that it would start lifting travel restrictions from June 15 as the government moves towards life to normalcy with plunging coronavirus cases. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said on June 3 that the country would ease travel warnings for tourists from European nations, UK and four countries of the border-free Schengen area that are not members of the EU including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. For the selected countries, Mass elaborated, only individual travel advice will be placed based on country-specific risks and also cautioned against the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"Spain and Norway will probably only allow tourist entry a little later, and we will then immediately understand the decisions there," Mass said.

Second wave must be prevented

While announcing the lifting of travel restrictions, Mass also said that people must remain vigilant to prevent the second wave of coronavirus infections. Till now, Germany has recorded at least 184,097 cases of coronavirus infections with over 8,500 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally. German Foreign Minister noted that “COVID-19 is far from over” and it remains the responsibility of every individual to not let resumption of travel industry be the cause of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mass said, “However, we must not weigh ourselves in false security. Covid-19 is far from over. Together we must prevent a resumption of tourism from leading to a second wave, with us or elsewhere. It depends on the personal responsibility of each individual.”

According to reports, Germany has declared that it will be extending the social distancing measures till June 29 in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Both federal and state authorities will be collaboratively working for joint decisions regarding the pace of lifting the lockdown which helped Germany to deal with the outbreak.

