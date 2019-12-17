This Dad Picks Up Her Daughter In Elf Costume, Picture Goes Viral

Dad from Kansas recently captured the internet’s attention due to his outfit. Doug Payne had been wearing hilarious outfits every time he visits the airport to pick up his daughter. His daughter, Courtney said that her dad first started the trend in 2018 after she moved to Portland for her graduate school.

Adorable!

Every time my dad picks me up from the airport he makes a sign ... pic.twitter.com/7ubqntpHeT — Courtney Payne (@Courtdawg22) December 15, 2019

The picture which was taken on Sunday, showed him wearing an elf costume at the Kansas City International Airport. The picture which was posted on Twitter quickly captured the internet’s attention. Talking to the international media, Courtney said that it wasn’t a one-time thing. Her father does it every time.

The former police officer once turned up with a sign that said 'Kardashian.' This one was the biggest since he turned up in an elf costume which he ordered on Amazon. Talking about the viral picture she added that it started to climb up the social media ladder very quickly. One user said that she absolutely loved the gesture while another user said that it was the cutest thing she had seen in months. One user even asked Courtney to ask her dad to adopt him.

Your Dad is amazing. Cherish him. — USA!!! (@EmilyWas67) December 16, 2019

Memories to last a lifetime.

What a great Dad. ❤️ — Ann (@Ann02184064) December 16, 2019

omg i literally saw him in the elf costume yesterday working at starbucks and i was like what??? 😂😂😂 — lana del rey please dm (@maxdjmoore) December 16, 2019

Now that's a Dad who loves his daughter more than anything and would do anything for her. I know...because I have one of my own. — Steve (@StevenCJones2) December 17, 2019

This is great! Love his sense of humor! — Peggy Hodge (@Dailey_Peg) December 17, 2019

