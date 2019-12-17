The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

This Dad Picks Up Her Daughter In Elf Costume, Picture Goes Viral

Rest of the World News

Dad from Kansas recently captured the internet’s attention came to pick up his daughter in an elf costume. The picture shared by daughter has gone viral.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
This dad

Dad from Kansas recently captured the internet’s attention due to his outfit. Doug Payne had been wearing hilarious outfits every time he visits the airport to pick up his daughter. His daughter, Courtney said that her dad first started the trend in 2018 after she moved to Portland for her graduate school.

Adorable!

The picture which was taken on Sunday, showed him wearing an elf costume at the Kansas City International Airport. The picture which was posted on Twitter quickly captured the internet’s attention. Talking to the international media, Courtney said that it wasn’t a one-time thing. Her father does it every time.

The former police officer once turned up with a sign that said 'Kardashian.' This one was the biggest since he turned up in an elf costume which he ordered on Amazon. Talking about the viral picture she added that it started to climb up the social media ladder very quickly. One user said that she absolutely loved the gesture while another user said that it was the cutest thing she had seen in months. One user even asked Courtney to ask her dad to adopt him. 

Read:  IGI Airport To Get A New Facility To House VVIP Special Boeing 777

Read: Melbourne Sisters Earn $26 An Hour To Decorate Christmas Trees

 

 

Read: Lithuania Airport Creates A Christmas Tree With Confiscated Items, Netizens React With Awe

Read: Conditional Letter Of Award For Jewar Airport Project Handed To Developer

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES