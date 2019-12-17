Melbourne Sisters Earn $26 An Hour To Decorate Christmas Trees

Siblings in Melbourne, Australia have earned approximately $416 for decorating Christmas tree this year, even before the Christmas month started. Initially, both of them started for free but later they started charging, $26 per hour, with an average tree taking two hours to build. This years’ Christmas has been the busiest for them with both making eight trees before December 1.

Busiest year

Veronika Gentile, 30, and her sister Giovanna Avati, 40, grew up watching their mother Pina build an extravagant and colour coordinated Christmas tree every year. When both the sisters had families of their own, they started decorating their Christmas tree and their friends began to take note. While speaking to international media, Veronica said that four years ago, she expressed her desire to deck up her house for Christmas. It was then that a lot of her friends took note of her work. Many loved the ornaments she uses and one of them even asked her to set a Christmas tree for them.

Veronica and Giovanna, who mostly use ornaments and trees owned by their clients say that the majority of their clients are people who are simply too busy during the festive season to put up a sparkling tree. They both use only the material that is provided to them. People generally tend to leave them a box of things and they get to work, Veronica added. Both of them now plan to expand their business across Melbourne and hope to set up a facebook page on which people will be able to place orders.

Meanwhile, people all across the world are bringing Christmas tree home, exchanging gifts, having dinner with family and friends and going out to celebrate but there are a lot of weird insects that get to people's house, along with the tree. Bugs look for a warm place to lay eggs during winter and a Christmas tree serves the purpose. So, this Christmas check your tree carefully before letting it inside.

