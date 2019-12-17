Lithuania Airport Creates A Christmas Tree With Confiscated Items, Netizens React With Awe

Creative Christmas tree designs are often seen around the holiday season. People reportedly display various iterations of their Christmas trees in order to celebrate the holiday spirit. Now, as Christmas is coming closer, employees of Lithuania airport have designed a five feet tall Christmas tree with items confiscated throughout the year. Check out the creative Christmas tree below -

Christmas tree made entirely out of confiscated items

Check out the creativity of the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport! A tree made of confiscated items. "Knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and all sorts of other dangerous goods – this Christmas tree has them all." https://t.co/OAOyHxUKmo pic.twitter.com/WTwaPhP2gJ — Lithuania Travel (@LTtravelUSA) December 11, 2019

Airports are known to display decorations to spread the Christmas spirit amongst the travellers. As per reports, instead of traditionally buying a Christmas tree, the employees of the airport wished to get creative and make their own Christmas tree with prohibited items which were confiscated around the year. The items used to design the Christmas tree included things like scissors, blades, lighters, knives, guns and hand shovels. The tree also sports a topper made from cheese knives. The airport employees took the opportunity to also share the importance of safety regulations in a creative way. As per reports, up to 300 million euros worth of items were confiscated by the UK airport security in 2017. Many netizens were amazed at the craftiness shown by the airport employees, check out their reactions below.

Thank you, @LTravelUSA, for saving the flight from this puppy! Wouldn’t want people smacking people over the head with a lightweight handle shovel. pic.twitter.com/p2BnphGhyk — sayerofwords (@sayerofwords) December 14, 2019

From the looks of the tree topper, someone really liked cheese. — Lt. Col. Space Force (@KaMac76) December 14, 2019

