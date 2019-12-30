This International Society Claims To Be In Contact With Gods From Space

The Aetherius Society is an international society which believes that Jesus, Moses, Buddha, Lao Tzu, and St Peter were all advanced intelligent beings from other planets. According to reports, the society was found by Dr George King after he claimed to have been contacted by a 'Cosmic Master' called Aetherius and told him that he had been chosen and he should prepare himself as he is to become the voice of interplanetary parliament. King soon became the primary point of human contact for the advanced extra-terrestrial being until his death in 1997.

The society reportedly claimed that King was able to raise himself to such a level of an extent that the Cosmic Masters could communicate through him, sometimes through telepathy and sometimes through direct channelling. While speaking to an international media outlet, one of the members of the society explained that after the death of King, at some point, an extra-terrestrial being will come to Earth openly, possibly in some kind of vehicle like what we might term a flying saucer, however, he also added that the society doesn't know where and when, but he will come as a 'Cosmic Master'. He further also explained that the new master will have great psychic powers, will not age and will stand tall among men, by which he meant he will literally be really tall.

The Aetherius Society

The Aetherius Society combines a belief in extra-terrestrial life with a commitment to prayer as well as karmic law, yoga and environmentalism. They further believe that the super-intelligent beings that inhabit other planets, including those within the solar system, want to be involved with the society, but unfortunately can't until they reach a higher plane of spiritual evolution. The member of the society gathers in their temples around the world as it has many locations and thousands of members.

The followers recite prayers and mantras in a semi-circular arrangement around a 'spiritual battery' which contains materials like gold and quartz. The society also claims that once the followers stand in a semi-circular arrangement around the battery while one member stands next to it, acting as a conduit, something disaster happens, or something terrible strikes after which the gathered 'prayer energy' can be released. They further also claim that the targeted prayer energy can be sent to victims and aid workers involved in earthquakes, landslides, and warzones alike.

